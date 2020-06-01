City leaders praise New Orleanians for protesting peacefully

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Both New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell and New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson praised New Orleanians for protesting peacefully over the weekend
We spoke with Cantrell about the City's approach toward protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
"As it relates to our traffic division you saw them stopping cars, you saw them making a way and that's what what we want to do, continue to make a way for our residents to be safe but also create the environment so that they can use their voices to stand against any injustice that they see fit," said Mayor Cantrell.
Superintendent Ferguson weighed in on what he believes is behind the unrest in other cities.
“I firmly believe it is not necessarily the community of these various cities and you have seen it through the data that is shown through St.Paul that many of the arrests that are being made are arrests of individuals who are not within that community, so, I don’t believe it’s the community doing this, it is agitators from the outside that are doing this,” said NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.
