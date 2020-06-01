DOTD update on Highway 11 Bridge project

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announces work on the U.S. 11 Bridge between Slidell and New Orleans is continuing.
The contractor, American Bridge Co., continues work to reconstruct the two draw bridges on the U.S. 11 bridge span.
The $28.36 million project, which began August 2018, includes concrete and structural repairs, grid deck replacement, painting, installation of a new fender system and the rehabilitation of electrical and mechanical systems on the two draw bridges. This major reconstruction project has a contract time of three years.
The project was expected to be completed in summer 2020, but because of COVID-19 and other unforeseen circumstances, the project is now anticipated to be completed in fall 2020.
Despite the extension, the project is still well within the expected completion date set in the contract. Currently, the entire project is ahead of schedule and the bridge remains open to marine traffic with a horizontal restriction of 70 feet.
