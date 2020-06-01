251 new COVID-19 cases, 5 new deaths reported Monday in Mississippi

South Mississippi reported three new cases and no new deaths from the virus.

COVID-19 numbers released as of June 1, 2020 (Source: MSDH)
By WLOX Staff | June 1, 2020 at 11:26 AM CDT - Updated June 1 at 12:03 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - There were 251 new cases of COVID-19 and 5 new deaths reported Monday throughout the entire state of Mississippi.

In the six South Mississippi counties, three new cases in Harrison County were reported and no new deaths.

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of Cases in LTC Facilities # of Deaths in LTC facilities
George 25 1 0 0
Hancock 91 11 9 3
Harrison 261 7 3 2
Jackson 307 13 40 4
Pearl River 209 31 45 11
Stone 30 0 0 0

In all, Mississippi has reported a total of 15,752 confirmed COVID-19 infections and 739 deaths as a result of the virus.

[ADDITIONAL INFORMATION: View a list of results for all Mississippi counties here]

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by Date of Illness Onset through May 31, 2020
COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by Date of Illness Onset through May 31, 2020 (Source: MSDH)

Recoveries

State health officials estimate 11,203 Mississippians have now recovered from COVID-19. That total does not include cases still under investigation. MSDH updates the number of recoveries weekly.

Number of Presumed Recovered as of May 31, 2020
Number of Presumed Recovered as of May 31, 2020 (Source: MSDH)

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

Hospitalizations

The majority of people who get COVID-19 will not require hospitalization, say health officials. As of May 31, 2020, 16% of people diagnosed with the virus had to be hospitalized. As of May 31, the number of people hospitalized with confirmed infections increased to 418. Of those, 97 patients are on ventilators and 146 are in ICU.

[ Interactive Chart: Mississippi COVID-19 Hospitalizations ]

COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reported by MS Hospitals
COVID-19 Hospitalizations Reported by MS Hospitals (Source: MSDH)

Weekly High Case and High Incidence Counties

The state is now ranking counties by weekly cases, and by incidence (cases proportional to population). All tables are updated weekly.

[ Full tables of counties ranked by weekly incidence and cases ]

COVID-19 High Case MS Counties Over 1 Week Period, May 25-May 31, 2020
COVID-19 High Case MS Counties Over 1 Week Period, May 25-May 31, 2020 (Source: MSDH)
COVID-19 High Incidence MS Counties Over 1 Week Period, May 25-May 31, 2020
COVID-19 High Incidence MS Counties Over 1 Week Period, May 25-May 31, 2020 (Source: MSDH)

Underlying Conditions, Race, and Age

Underlying conditions are also reported in many of the deaths that have resulted from coronavirus complications. Most deaths from COVID-19 have occurred in patients with hypertension, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by Age Group through May 31, 2020
COVID-19 Cases and Deaths by Age Group through May 31, 2020 (Source: MSDH)
COVID-19 Underlying Conditions in Deaths by Race/Ethnicity through May 31, 2020
COVID-19 Underlying Conditions in Deaths by Race/Ethnicity through May 31, 2020 (Source: MSDH)

Long-term Care Facilities

A total of 1,896 patients diagnosed with the virus are currently in long-term care facilities throughout the state. In all, 374 people diagnosed while in long-term care facilities have died.

[ TABLE: An in-depth look at the number of cases in long-term care facilities ]

MSDH says: “Long-term care (LTC) facilities like nursing homes are considered high risk locations because their residents are older or in poor health. Even one case of COVID-19 in these facilities among residents or employees is considered an outbreak. We investigate residents, staff and close contacts of infected individuals for possible exposure.”

Testing

As of May 31, a total of 183,994 tests have been done statewide, which includes the number of tests by MSDH and the number of tests given by other providers. That includes 176,254 PCR tests and 7,740 antibody tests.

PCR testing detects current, active COVID-19 infection in an individual. Antibody (serology) testing identifies individuals with past COVID-19 infection based on antibodies they develop one to three weeks after infection.

In all, MSDH labs have conducted 31,745 tests as of May 31, 2020. Of those, 2,833 have shown positive results.

Drive-through clinics for testing are popping up across the state. However, health officials are asking that you call ahead to make sure you meet the qualifications for testing.

Anyone experiencing symptoms related to COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, who feels they should be tested must first go through a free screening from a UMMC clinician through the C Spire Health UMMC Virtual COVID-19 Triage telehealth smartphone app.

[ LIST: COVID-19 testing sites now open across Mississippi ]

You can also complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

