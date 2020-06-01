Officials say beefed up infrastructure help keep community hurricane ready

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - It’s the first official day of hurricane season 2020 and it’s already off to a busy start. Jefferson Parish leaders updated the community on its storm readiness.
The Gulf to the south, Lake Pontchartrain to the north and miles of wetlands, canals and lakes place the populated areas of Jefferson Parish in a very vulnerable position during a hurricane. Officials came together Monday at the Emergency Operations Center in Gretna to reassure citizens the parish is ready as the season gets underway.
John Monzon is the regional director of the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority West. He said, “We now have the best flood protections that west Jefferson Parish has ever seen.” He explained all of the levee raising projects began in 2016 are completed. Also the U.S. Corps of Engineers continue to add additional strength to levees.
The new head of the Jefferson Parish Department of Public Works, Mark Drewes, says they are prepared to keep things in operation with a redundant pumping system and the network of safe houses during the storm. He also touted experience. Drewes said, “We have numerous employees that have been through Katrina, Rita, Gustave and Ike. They’re ready to respond quickly.”
He also said the department can bring in help if needed.
“Each of our departments have in place emergency contracts where we can bring in private companies in to assist us if we have the need.”
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng lead the event. She said, “Now is the time to be vigilante. Now is the time to prepare especially as I mentioned we are still in the midst of COVID.”
Coronavirus will add a challenge to hurricane preparation this season especially when it comes to assisted evacuations.
The director of emergency management, Joe Valiente, explained some of the changes. He said, “Everyone that arrives will get thier temperature taken. They will be given a PPE mask. If they are asymptomatic, they will be put in one group. If they are symptomatic, they will be segregated in a separate group.” Family groups will stay together.
From there busses will take evacuees to state designated shelters. Officials urge those evacuating on their own to plan early and add masks, sanitizer, and disinfectants to their hurricane kits along with the usual supplies and hope it is not needed.
Also new this season Jefferson parish emergency alert text are available in Spanish. Find Information on signing up for JP Alert here.
