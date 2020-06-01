People encouraged to have a plan as hurricane season begins

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. (WVUE) - "This is like no other hurricane season that we’ve ever experienced with COVID-19, so there are many challenges that we are faced with now,” says Kirk Lepine.
Plaquemines Parish President Kirk Lepine says the biggest challenge this hurricane season will be evacuation and making sure everyone has a plan.
"It's going to be very challenging with them trying to find a hotel or a place to evacuate to.. with that in mind some people may be complacent and just stay where they are. they might be unemployed and may not have the means to go places,” says Lepine.
Lepine says it’s concerning and he’s encouraging everyone to stay vigilant. Plaquemines Parish leaders also worked on opening up a new shelter of last resort this year.
“You can see we have actually four different basketball courts that’s separated with curtains, so it allows us to section off different areas if need be,” says Lepine.
The facility is located behind the government complex and Lepine says it could house a few hundred people.
“You can see the back door. We have a contract to make showers and other facilities. We have handicap accessible areas. Our medical staff will sit right here with our sheriff office monitoring who is going in and out,” says Lepine.
“It’s even more important today than it was in any other year to have a plan,” says Guy McInnis.
St. Bernard Parish President Guy McInnis says he’s had to order more evacuation buses for residents.
“We normally order 10 buses for an evacuation, and now we have to order 39. Instead of 50 or so people on the bus, we’ll have between 10 and 15 people,” says McInnis.
Residents who evacuate on buses will be taken to shelter in Natchitoches, Louisiana.
“We’ve got to find more space because you could have one person per 45 square feet, so obviously if there is a serious storm that comes upon us, some of those rules will have to be laxed,” says McInnis.
The parish leaders say they’re ready, but they’re facing similar concerns about evacuations during the health crisis.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.