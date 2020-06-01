Some businesses open for first time under phase 2, others opening further

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s been nonstop cleaning and sprucing at the Airline Skate Center since COVID-19 forced its closure back in March.
“Something like a pandemic it’s just shocking and to see the rink there not open is saddening,” said Airline Skate Center general manager, Elizabeth Lawless.
With the Governor’s announcement that skating centers fall under phase two, Lawless says their phones haven’t stopped ringing.
“Everyone has something different to ask so it’s really exciting pretty super exciting for us,” said Lawless.
They’re still working to finesse some procedures given new CDC guidelines, but Lawless believes they’ll have no problem constantly sanitizing and handling the reopening with limited capacity.
“I think a lot of people are taking this more seriously now than they ever have before, we’re going to have hand sanitizing if customers want to use hand sanitizer, washing stations around, so I think the only challenge for us might be the capacity as we grow and move. We hate to turn customers away but we want to make sure we’re within those guidelines,” said Lawless.
Phase 1 meant only half of the Harbor Bar and Grill could stay open. But now with phase two, owner Jason Saucier says reopening the bar is critical, especially when bringing back their employees.
“That’s our money maker our golden goose been here 32 years because of that bar and can’t wait to get our main bar to the back… we want to get back to work everyone here is been here a long time bunch of family members that we miss half our staff is family so we want them back,” said Saucier.
More customers will soon be able to take a seat inside the now-empty bar room, and Saucier says it’ll be like a reunion. But with that he expects there may be some challenges with social distancing.
“Us as a people we wanna hug, touch, talk and that’s the biggest and hardest thing,” said Saucier.
Because while families and friends can now meet up at the bar or the rink, the word of caution is still to keep some distance in mind.
“We cannot wait to see some of those kids out there, first pair of skates that hit that floor and the smiles on their faces, it’s really exciting,” said Lawless.
