Storm chances increase midweek

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Gulf moisture will increase across the area this week and bring a return of scattered showers and storms. A few downpours are possible especially on Wednesday. Otherwise expect more clouds than sun each day with highs mostly in the 80s.
The future of Depression #3 is highly uncertain. It could track deeper into the Gulf of Mexico by the end of the week and get a little stronger. It’s also possible it will never emerge from the Bay of Campeche. It’s just a wait and see situation for the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast at this time. If we do get impacts from the depression or potential tropical storm it will likely not be until the weekend.
