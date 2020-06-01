WATCH LIVE 11 a.m: Jefferson Parish news conference on start of hurricane season

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) -Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng will hold a press conference for the launch of the 2020 Hurricane Season.
The news conference will provide an opportunity for Jefferson Parish leaders to inform citizens about the preparedness measures the Parish Administration, Municipalities and partner agencies have taken; and to encourage all citizens to prepare now to protect their family, friends and property in the event of a major storm or hurricane this year.
