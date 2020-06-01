'We can’t breathe’: Peaceful protesters in Biloxi speak out against racism, violence

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Making sure their voices were heard, protesters lined up along Highway 90 in Biloxi Sunday afternoon.
“I can’t breathe! We can’t breathe!” they chanted.
While passing cars honked their horns to show support, Linniece Payton could not help but to pull over and give hugs to those who courageously spoke out.
“I didn’t even know that they were here. I’m on my way to work and I saw the signs, ‘Black Lives Matter,’ and I just wanted to stop and let them know that I appreciate them being here because they don’t have to be here," Payton said. "It makes me feel good to know that we’re not in this by our self. As you can see there’s people of every color out here, and I just wanted to let them know that it’s appreciated. I just wanted to acknowledge them and let them know that I appreciate it.”
Speaking up in solidarity for what he believes is right was D’iberville resident Nick Fuller.
“I’ve been very active and vocal about this for the last decade, but talking is not enough anymore. It never was," Fuller said. "Raising awareness is one thing, but boots on the ground, letting your presence be known, letting your voice be heard, that’s what matters.”
Fuller sees this as a moment in his life that he wants to look back on and know that he did not stand by complacently.
“We’re witnessing another hump in the next great civil rights movement right now," Fuller said. “Do any of us want to be able to say we weren’t a part of that when it counted? I don’t. I know I needed to make my voice heard, make my place be seen. This is a time where it matters what you do and what you say and where you stand on this issue.”
Alongside Fuller was Alexandra Wooden holding a sign that read “black lives matter” and supporting a cause that is so close to the hearts of many.
“It should be important to all of us, and the people who are so against it, they make my heart break," Wooden said. "I don’t understand why they don’t see everybody as equal.”
Biloxi’s was just one of many protests across the nation and globe in response to the death of George Floyd.
