All eyes on the Gulf

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s too soon to say what, if any impacts Cristobal will have on the area but there is evidence that some sort of tropical impacts may be possible. Stay with FOX 8 as the track and intensity of Cristobal become more clear over the next 24 to 48 hours.
In the meantime, there will be a better chance for showers and storms on Wednesday. Daily shower and storm chances will stick around into Friday as well.
Any impacts from Cristobal will hold off until the weekend and early next week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.