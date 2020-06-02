Another year with no hurricane protection levees for Western Lake Pontchartrain

ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST PARISH, La. (WVUE) - St. John the Baptist Parish made national headlines during the COVID-19 pandemic. Travis Perrilloux is the parish director of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness.
Perrilloux said, “Being in the EOC for the last 10 weeks every day. Every day Monday through Sunday. The first couple of days were the worst.”
An unusual experience for the rural community. He laments the current situation. Perrilloux said, “I formed a relationship with our coroner. I never thought I’d be meeting with the coroner everyday.”
Unfortunately, before he can close the chapter on coronavirus the parish could face another major threat. “Due to our vulnerability with the levee system and how it is set up now we have to worry about the influx of water that comes up from Lake Maurepas and Lake Pontchartrain,” said Perrilloux.
While plans for a levee system are still in the works there won't be any additional protection this season. Perrilloux said, “It’s just been a lot of land clearing and the plans are there as well for pump stations.”
The emergency manager says everyone in the parish needs an evacuation plan. He said, “Historically during the 2012 unprecedented Issaac flooding the north side of Airline was mostly impacted by flooding from that tropical system. We plan for the entire parish. There is no jurisdiction that I would say is safe from flooding in southeast Louisiana.”
The continued threat of coronavirus means early planning is more important than ever. Perrilloux said, “My suggestion is to make your plans now. This is the time to formulate a plan and have that sitting there just in case we have to evacuate due to a tropical system. Instead of having to go to a shelter of last resort maybe it’s a relative.”
He said the parish is working with its partners statewide to make sure they have space and PPE for the safest public shelters possible, but avoiding the larger groups is still preferred because of COVID-19. Perrilloux said, “However at the drop of a hat we can have a flare up again.”
Getting away from flooding is still the priority in a storm. Perrilloux shared that recent figures on the levee project show some short falls, but the River Parish presidents are working together to keep the project on track.
For St. John Parish emergency alerts sign up here.
