Bruce: Gulf Watch Is On-Typical Spotty Summer Pm Storms

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The hurricane season has been of to a fast and early start. We had Arthur and Bertha develop before June 1st and now we are looking at Depression #3 for the start of hurricane season. The forecast as the week progresses and approaching the weekend, is highly dependent on the future of soon to be Cristobal. Over the next couple of days, it will meander in the Bay of Campeche, but my late week, it may start to make a move north toward the central Gulf. This would push deep tropical moisture toward parts of the northern Gulf Coast. For now, it is a wait-and-see situation for the FOX 8 viewing area.A typical early summer pattern will return to the area today. Spotty to scattered storms are expected each day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few downpours are possible, especially on Wednesday. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies each day.