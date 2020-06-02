It’s GiveNOLA Day: Hundreds of nonprofit organizations ask for donations

GiveNOLA Day is a 24-hour event hosted by the Greater New Orleans Foundation to inspire people to give generously to nonprofits making our region stronger, creating a thriving community for all. (Source: https://www.givenola.org/)
By Nicole Mumphrey | June 2, 2020 at 6:49 AM CDT - Updated June 2 at 6:50 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -GiveNOLA Day, an initiative of the Greater New Orleans Foundation, is a one day online giving event.

For 24 hours, everyone can support their favorite local causes by donating to one or more of 700+ participating nonprofit organizations.

Last year’s event raised nearly $5.9 million.

It will be from 12:00:01 a.m. to 11:59:59 p.m. on June 2. All event-related donations must be made online during the 24-hour period.

Anyone can make a donation to a nonprofit that has created a profile on GiveNOLA.org! The minimum donation is $10.

