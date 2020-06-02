Medicaid offices now open in La.

Medicaid offices now open in La.
WXIX FILE photo of an open sign (Source: Pixabay)
By Nick Gremillion | June 2, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT - Updated June 2 at 5:33 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health reports state’s Medicaid Regional Offices are now open to members as of Tuesday, June 2.

In order to follow social distancing guidelines, a limited number of people will be allowed in the offices.

ONE-STOP-SHOP: Press conferences, stats, links related to COVID-19

Health officials have put the following measures in place to protect both members and staff:

  • Only the Medicaid member is allowed in the office, unless accompanied by a responsible party or language interpreter.
  • Face masks or cloth face coverings are required inside of all Medicaid offices.
  • Temperature screenings will be conducted for each person who enters the building.
  • Because of limited capacities, some members may be asked to wait outside the building until a staff member comes to get them.
  • Staff will provide instructions when you arrive. Please follow all staff instructions.

Officials say you can check your case status and apply online at MyMedicaid.la.gov or by calling 1-888-342-6207.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.