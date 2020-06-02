New Orleans offers help for those who could face evictions starting June 8

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The eviction process in New Orleans may begin again on June 8.
Courts are beginning to reopen, and eviction hearings will begin.
The City of New Orleans has partnered with Southeast Louisiana Legal Services to help tenants in the community understand their rights as part of the COVID-19 outbreak recovery.
Evictions are governed by First City Court and Second City Court. Evictions are generally executed by Orleans Parish Civil Sheriff, Constable's Office and Special Process Agents.
A special Facebook meeting will be held on SLLS’s page on Tuesday at 3 p.m. to help people navigate the process.
Eviction inquiries in New Orleans should be made to the Office of Community Development at (504) 658-4200.
Renters should understand that they legally owe rent based on their lease agreements. Landlords may be willing to re-negotiate the amount under the circumstances, however they are under no legal obligation to do so, the city said back in April.
