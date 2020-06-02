NOPD Chief thanks citizens for peaceful protests

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police Chief Shaun Ferguson wants to encourage protesters to continue exercising their constitutional rights. He says the NOPD will be right there with them as they have been.
There have been four protests in New Orleans over the last three days following the death of George Floyd. All have been peaceful; something Ferguson thanked citizens for doing.He also urged New Orleanians and visitors, "to not take the bait," when referring to violence and destruction erupting in other cities.
“We received information that there are individuals from other communities, other cities, that are going to various cities to possibly create chaos, create nonsense, create a disruption, that would destroy our city, so, we’re here together with our community, with out faith based leaders, letting those outsiders know that will not be tolerated,” said Ferguson.
The Chief says the department is prepared to engage anyone, not just outsiders, but anyone who attempts to bring violence or criminal damage to the city.
