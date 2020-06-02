Orleans Parish leaders waiting on more data before moving into Phase Two of reopening

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The city’s health director says it could be as soon as another week before Orleans Parish moves into phase two of reopening. Meanwhile business owners worry what will happen when surrounding parishes open sooner.
Restaurants and bars that serve food along Magazine Street are open and business is good, but there’s a desire for more.
“As soon as we get to the point where we can do 50 percent capacity, 75 percent capacity, when we can get to these next stages, that will get us to a point where we can service more people,” says John Slabich, the General Manager of The Bulldog.
Right now, they’re only able to operate at 25 percent capacity. While the rest of the state is able to move into phase two of reopening on Friday, Orleans Parish will not. Despite seeing fewer new cases than Jefferson Parish, New Orleans will stay in phase one.
“We continue to have a low number of cases. Our deaths remain low, and we’re testing at very high levels, but we know that we have a greater risk than many other areas in the state,” says Jennifer Avegno, M.D.
The city’s Health Director, Dr. Jennifer Avegno, says another week or so of data is needed to confirm that Orleans Parish isn’t seeing a spike in cases.
“So, we really just need a little bit more time, an extra week to make sure we are a full three weeks from reopening. If the numbers remain low and if the do, I’m confident that we will follow the state very quickly,” says Avegno, M.D.
Business owners say they need more customers now to financially hold on through the pandemic. Many worry that while the rest of the state moves into phase two, their customers will simply do business in neighboring parishes.
“It’s kind of scary because everybody is gong to Jefferson Parish to eat. Right here, I think it’s going to be very slow,” says Armando Oseguera.
“If we could operate like the rest of the state, and I understand it’s a unique situation, but if we could operated like the rest of the state, it would be mutually beneficial to everybody,” says Slabich.
Dr. Avegno says city leaders certainly understand the frustration.
“Their pain and their hardship is not going unheard and all the calculations we’re making to put this together, is taking that into account,” says Avegno, M.D.
City leaders are asking business owner to remain patient. Health officials say the worst thing that could happen is for Orleans Parish to reopen too soon.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.