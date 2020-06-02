Police: Man held knife to teen’s throat; jailed for sexual battery

RESERVE, La. (WVUE) -A Garyville man was arrested Sunday (May 31) after the St. John Parish Sheriff’s Office says he had inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile, put a knife to her throat, and refused to allow her to leave a home.
Around 3:30 p.m. officers were called to a home in the 500 block of Homewood Place in Reserve in reference to an assault.
Upon arrival, deputies made contact with the 17-year-old female victim who reported that Crandell Turner, 39, made several inappropriate comments and inappropriately touched her.
Police say when the teen resisted Turner’s advances, he produced a kitchen knife, pushed her onto a sofa, and placed the knife against her throat.
The juvenile was able to escape from Turner, but was unable to immediately flee from the residence because Turner kept pacing throughout the residence. The victim reported that it took over an hour before she could safely leave.
The victim was not injured.
Turner was located at the residence and arrested without incident. He was charged with sexual battery, false imprisonment: offender armed with a dangerous weapon, and aggravated assault. He is being held in custody in lieu of a $30,000 bond.
In March 2020, Turner was released on parole from Hunts Correctional Facility where he was serving time for manslaughter.
