VIDEO: Protesters shut down I-10 in New Orleans during fourth day of demonstrations

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Protesters are on Interstate-10 between Tulane Ave. and Esplanade Ave. in New Orleans eastbound and westbound as the fourth day of protests intensified following the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
The New Orleans Police Department is asking people to avoid the area.
Protesters started gathering on Tuesday near the Mercedes-Benz Superdome area around 7 p.m. The crowd marched up the interstate, walked over the flyover and then marched back exiting at the Tulane Ave. on-ramp.
Hundreds peacefully marched to the interstate with fists raised. By 8:30 p.m., the demonstrators were speaking one-by-one about social injustice.
As they spoke, they asked for Mayor LaToya Cantrell. But as the it grew later, the crowds started to get rowdy. Police lined up in gear to keep the demonstration under control.
Police on the scene used loud speakers to say they support the peaceful protest, but the road needed to be reopened. “You can continue to march off the interstate,” the NOPD said.
By 10 p.m., police hoped to reopen the interstate. About 100 people remained on road, but started to move off the exits with chants to the police of, “Y’all leave. We’ll leave.”
Some protesters clashed with each other over whether to get off of the interstate as the demonstration started to dissipate.
No arrests were reported.
