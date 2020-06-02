Sen. Cassidy reacts to George Floyd’s death, protests and Trump’s threat of military use

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana’s senior U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Republican, weighed in on the death of George Floyd and the protests that continue around the country because of it. Cassidy also reacted to President Donald Trump’s threat to use the U.S. military to quell violence and looting that is occurring amid some protests.
"His death is tragic. As best we can tell it was totally preventable and to the degree that we can as a society work towards stamping out brutality, stamping out racism that is where we should go,” said Cassidy.
Cassidy said he supports the right to protest and he complimented protesters in New Orleans for their peaceful gatherings and interactions with police.
"I want to commend the people of New Orleans when you see the YouTube of the protesters and the police officers kneeling in prayer in Jackson Square that is a call to all of us as to how to address this, finding common ground in which we work with one another to an end which is worthy of our society,” said Cassidy.
But Cassidy said violence and destruction of property on display in some other states is unacceptable.
On Monday (June 1), President Trump said he would use the military if necessary, to stop violence and attacks on businesses.
"Today I have strongly recommended to every Governor to deploy the National Guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets. Mayors and governors must establish overwhelming presence to stop the violence. If a city or state refuses to take necessary action, to defend life and property then I will deploy the U.S. military and quickly solve the problem for them,” said Trump.
Cassidy said he could not defend or criticize Trump’s comments but added that the president’s words do not always have a unifying effect.
"We have to recognize he's speaking to specific circumstances, the president's strong suit is not to speak in that conciliatory way that would bring people together although he can do that, but is obviously [the] responsibility he feels is how do we keep people from being killed, how do we keep property from being looted and downtowns of cities being destroyed?” said Cassidy.
Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said during a speech in Philadelphia a day after Trump’s remarks that it is time for America to deal with systemic racism and he criticized the president’s approach.
"Donald Trump has turned this country into a battlefield driven by old resentments and fresh fears. He thinks division helps him. His narcissism has become more important than the nation's well-being that he leads,” said Biden.
FOX 8 political analyst Mike Sherman believes Trump is speaking to his base with such remarks.
"He is trying to be a law and order president. The language coming out of the White House to dominate the protesters, Mark Esper, the Defense Secretary referring to the protest grounds as the battlefield, this is unprecedented in modern American history but this is what the Trump presidency offers to his base,” said Sherman.
Cassidy was asked by FOX 8 whether he would support federal legislation to outlaw chokeholds by police and officers kneeling on detainees’ necks.
"I’ve not thought about that, but certainly it is something that should be entertained,” he said.
