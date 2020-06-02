Typical Summer pattern continues; all eyes on Gulf storm

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A typical early summer pattern will return to the area today. Spotty to scattered storms are expected each day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few downpours are possible, especially on Wednesday. Otherwise, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies each day.
The forecast for this weekend and early next week is highly dependent on the future of Tropical Depression #3. Over the next couple of days, it will meander in the Bay of Campeche, but my late week, it may start to make a move north toward the central Gulf. This would push deep tropical moisture toward parts of the northern Gulf Coast. For now, it is a wait-and-see situation for the FOX 8 viewing area.
Any potential impacts from this system- from heavy rain to gusty winds- would not arrive until the weekend or early next week.
