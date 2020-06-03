Charleston police searching for missing 15-year-old girl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a missing 15-year-old girl.
Authorities are looking for Taylor Ryanne Hensley who was last seen by her family at her home on Carriage Lane at 8:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Police say she was wearing a red V-neck sweater, ripped blue jeans, pink sandals, and glasses.
“She does not have a phone or any monetary resources with her,” CPD officials said. “There is no other information available at this time for possible locations she may have gone.”
If you have any information you are asked to call police at (843) 743-7200.
