Civil rights activists, academicians discuss reasons protests are remaining peaceful in New Orleans

"It’s complicated and it’s messy and it’s not easy, but I’m confident with what I’m seeing on display throughout this country, in New Orleans, throughout this country, throughout this world, I’m confident that the energy is there and the commitment will continue to be there to doing this difficult work,” said Lewis. "I’m excited about what appears to me to lie ahead in terms of not only people throughout this country, throughout the world becoming engaged and responsive to the police brutality.”