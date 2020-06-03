Coastal parish prepares for busy tropics

The Lafourche parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is already in go mode. Chris Boudreaux the office director is confident his residents are ready.
“We are asking again to all the citizens in Lafourche parish and throughout the state too so make their game plan. It is time. Unfortunately, we may have to be using it this weekend," Boudreaux said.
The third storm of the season is already threatening the Gulf Coast just days into the 2020 hurricane season.
“I’m glad to live in Lafourche parish. A lot of the citizen’s here look at the situation on their own and prepare," Boudreaux said.
Including some that may need help from their office according to Boudreaux.
“We have to help some people who really need help and we are more than willing to help them, but here in Lafourche they do what needs to be done as far as making their plan,” Boudreaux said.
The coastal parish is prepared to have a shelter of last resort but recommends having an evacuation plan.
Boudreaux says storm surge is a major concern. He described the parish’s vulnerability.
“Even smaller storms, if they’re slow-moving, can create a lot of storm surge for this parish and the levees that are within the parish and how they are built. They may take 4 to 6-foot storm surge so if you get a 7 foot it could screw up a subdivision or a couple of subdivisions so we have to look at it per storm," he said.
Boudreaux said self-fill sandbags will also be available once a storm threatens. He explained why that is the parish’s preferred method.
“If we go to self fill it’s open 24 hours a day as long as the sand is there at night and if it runs out we’ll get some sand there in the morning if we have to," Boudreaux explained.
Two points he'd like to stress is making sure prescriptions are filled.
“Your prescriptions may be running out today and you need to get them tomorrow and things happen and you can’t get to them."
While public shelters and transportation assistance are still available it’s better to find other shelters if possible with Covid-19 still a threat. Boudreaux said you should confirm space with relatives and try to make hotel reservations even earlier. He reminds citizens demand will be at a premium as people try to avoid shelters because of the coronavirus.
Sign up for information directly from Lafourche Parish officials here.