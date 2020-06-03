Cristobal churns in far southwestern Gulf; La. could see impacts this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -All eyes are on Cristobal as it churns in the far southwestern Gulf and is expected to move inland in Mexico today. Cristobal will likely lose some strength during this land interaction, then reemerge into the Gulf, strengthen, and move toward the northern Gulf Coast.
It’s too soon to say what, if any impacts Cristobal will have on the FOX 8 viewing area, but there is evidence that some tropical impacts, such as heavy rain and strong winds, may be possible. Stay with FOX 8 as the track and intensity of Cristobal become more clear over the next 48 hours.
In the meantime, there will be a better chance for showers and storms today. A typical summertime pattern with daily shower and storm chances will stick around through Friday.
Any impacts from Cristobal would happen this weekend and into early next week.
