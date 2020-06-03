Cristobal impacts likely by the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Typical summertime weather will stick around for Thursday and Friday. Spotty storms are possible each day with highs in the 80s to near 90.
By Saturday, Cristobal will approach from the south. Winds will pick up with occasional showers blowing by from time to time. While it is still unclear what the impacts will be for Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, the worst of whatever weather we get will be on Sunday and possibly lasting through Monday.
It may stay somewhat stormy into Tuesday before a drier trend develops later next week. Stay with FOX 8 for more details on Cristobal as they become more clear.
