Jefferson Parish businesses prepare to move into phase two

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. (WVUE) - Several business owners in Jefferson Parish are getting ready to either expand their business or reopen on Friday.
Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng says you’ll see several places either opening with more capacity or opening with restrictions. Bars can now open, but only with 25 percent capacity. Entertainment venues for things like bowling or skating can reopen at 50 percent capacity.
Those business owners told FOX 8, their phones are constantly ringing with people anxious to come back.
During phase two, the Alario Center, though, will remain closed because that’s where the parish is conducting COVID-19 tests.
Swimming pools will reopen, along with parks and playgrounds. Spas and tattoo parlors can reopen too, but there are specific restrictions for those businesses.
Wedding venues can now operate at 50 percent capacity and business owners say they’re ready to take all precautions to remain safe.
"We’re checking temperatures as people walk in. People are using the hand sanitizing stations that we have set up. we’re also taking the traditional buffet lines and making individual stations with serves behind each and every one of those,” says Aaron Shaffer.
Also in phase two, contact sports still will not be allowed but the parish president says meeting rooms at recreation centers will be open.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.