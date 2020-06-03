JP school board maintains new school start times despite opposition

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Amber Menendez worked hard to garner thousands of supporters since realizing the Jefferson Parish School Board voted to change the school start times for the upcoming school year.
“I think all this was done without parents’ input,” Menendez said. And because of that, more than a dozen speakers on a socially distanced board room floor spoke out against the new times with dozens more emailed in.
“While this decision will benefit high school, I believe it will be at the expense of elementary school children,” said one parent.
The board listened to a high school student believing the current schedule works just fine, a high school teacher on how it would hurt his disadvantaged students working to provide for their families, and parents of young ones fearing the new schedule would rob them of treasured family time.
“For the new time change obviously I wouldn’t be able to ask my new employer to work around my school schedule, and as of now it’s fine. I can after school go to work it also allows me to go home and study,” said one high school student.
“Though I supported many decisions made by this board in recent years this recent declaration is a mistake and a misjudgment, a misjudgment that was made through a lens of privilege,” John Guzda, a high school teacher, said.
“Given the way our school ended, do we really want to traumatize them adding another change in their life push off to later next year,” said Richard Tullier, a parent.
Menendez and supporters knew procedurally, it was an uphill battle to move the board to make a motion and revert back to the original start times or defer until a later date.
“I don’t know if anything will be changed from this meeting, it doesn’t seem so but I hope the new or interim superintendent will listen to our concerns,” said Menendez.
Ultimately, the board maintained the new start times: elementary school students to start an hour earlier while high school students start an hour later, with a promise to reassess if need be.
“Your words did not fall on deaf ears, I’m not promising any immediate change but if mistakes were made they will be looked at,” said Mark Morgan, school board member.
A board member also floated making before and after-school care more affordable since families would be spending more considering their working hours.
