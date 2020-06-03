La. State Police investigating fatal crash in Tangipahoa Parish

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - An overnight car crash killed a man in Hammond, according to Louisiana State Police.
The crash happened shortly after midnight on Interstate 12 westbound near Airport Road in Tangipahoa Parish.
The crash claimed the life of 30-year-old Jory W. Thaxton.
Troopers say Thaxton was traveling westbound on Interstate 12 at a high rate of speed in a 2016 Toyota Corolla.
For reasons still under investigation, Thaxton rear-end impacted an 18-wheeler driven by 56-year-old Leon Roland of Phoenix, AZ.
Thaxton suffered severe injuries and was taken to the hospital before being pronounced deceased.
Seatbelts were used by both drivers and impairment is not suspected.
As a part of the crash investigation, a blood sample was collected from Thaxton. Roland submitted a voluntary breath sample which showed no amount of alcohol present.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.