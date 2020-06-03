Louisiana congressman Steve Scalise talks NFL return

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Louisiana congressman and House Minority Whip Steve Scalise is optimistic about football in the fall.. Scalise was on a conference call with several professional sports commissioners that included NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.
He said Goodell is confident football will be back in the fall with at least some fans in the stands.
“Roger Goodell talked about the real objectives that they have at the NFL. At the top first and foremost is the health and safety of the players and the fans. And they are working right now towards a goal of a full NFL season starting in September with fans in the stands. I think that’s very important. It’s something I surely support. I know I’ve talk to the Saints and they are working towards that as well," Scalise explained. “And they’re safe ways to do it there are different protocols we are learning more more about this disease every day when we set a goal and we are going to work to achieve this that’s the only way we can make it happen.”
Scalise also acknowledged that any plans for a season would come with the notion that the corona virus is still active.
" We know COVID-19 is still out there; we know there’s a possibility of another outbreak and that’s why we have to be smart," Scalise said. “We gotta make sure when we go outside, just like Louisiana is entering phase two on Friday when restaurants can have up to 50% capacity, so people know if you are going out you’ve got to wash your hands more. You’ve got a watch it. If someone’s got a temperature, they should stay at home. All of those protocols are in place right now as we are going to keep learning more about this.”
