NerdWallet: Ask an expert: Is any travel safe?

Hyde: Passengers should do their best to stay as far apart from others as possible when flying. That’s obviously difficult to do on the airplane, but passengers should be thinking about their behavior in the airport as well. Be aware of the people around you when you are in the terminal waiting to get on the plane or in line at security and do your best to keep six feet away from others. Hand hygiene is also critical for staying healthy. You should always travel with hand sanitizer, use it regularly, and avoid touching your face.