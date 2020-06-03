Steve Gleason: This is my opportunity to help solve this problem of racism

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Steve Gleason took time to reflect on the controversial death of George Floyd.
The former Saints player put out a statement Wednesday morning on Twitter saying this is his opportunity to understand other’s pain and struggle.
It is an opportunity to get out of his comfort zone and have difficult conversations. Gleason said he acknowledges that he is part of the problem and wants to be a part of the solution to solve racism in his country.
Floyd died after a Minneapolis police officer put his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes.
