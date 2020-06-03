STPSO: Two men arrested in connection to carjacking on Northshore

MANDEVILLE, La. (WVUE) - Two men were arrested on Wednesday, June 3 after carjacking a vehicle shortly after they sold them to a man.
Around 4 p.m., St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report about a possible carjacking in the Bay Drive and Penrose Drive area near Mandeville, according to the report.
21-year-old Garien Tatum and 19-year-old Deontae White, both of the New Orleans area, drove to the Mandeville area to sell a 2003 Ford Mustang to a local resident.
The pair rode in the vehicle with the buyer to complete the paperwork to finish the sale. Tatum and White robbed the man with the money he was using to purchase the vehicle and fled.
The Causeway Police alerted the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office about the vehicle heading southbound on the bridge.
Tatum and White were then arrested when they reached the Southshore and booked into the Jefferson Parish Jail as fugitives.
Once transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail, they will be booked on warrants for one count each of L.R.S. 14:64.2 Carjacking, L.R.S. 14:64 Armed Robbery and L.R.S. 14:64.3 Armed Robbery with a Firearm, according to the report.
