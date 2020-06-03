TODAY: Audubon Zoo reopens with limited capacity; reservations required

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The Audubon Zoo reopens to the public Wednesday.
Following the guidance of State and City public health directives, Audubon is moving forward with reopening its family of parks and museums following a phased approach that limits attendance and programming.
“We look forward to reconnecting the community with the animals in our care,” said Audubon Nature Institute President and CEO Ron Forman. “While our doors were closed to help stop the spread of COVID-19, Audubon’s dedicated staff continued to provide outstanding care for our animals and parks. Our guests have been dearly missed by the Audubon family and we look forward to welcoming you back.”
Audubon has consulted with experts at zoos and aquarium across the country as well as with local museums and attractions and City and State officials to develop a comprehensive reopening plan that will ensure the health and safety of its visitors, staff, volunteers, and animals.
In order to better ensure physical distancing, and as a requirement of the City, the Zoo will limit attendance to 25 percent capacity and require online reservations.
The new timed admission protocol is critical to limiting the number of guests in the Zoo at any time and will support increased physical distancing. Online tickets are currently on sale.
Along with attendance limits, other safety initiatives include requiring staff to wear masks in public spaces, stringent cleaning protocols, and physical distancing signage.
Click here for the zoo’s reopening plan.
