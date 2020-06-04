Bruce: Summer Pattern With Afternoon Storms-Gulf Watch Continues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The typical June pattern will continue as daytime heating takes place, and lots of moisture in the air allows spotty showers and thunderstorms to develop especially with daytime heating. Typical summertime weather will stick around for today and Friday. Highs will rise into the upper 80s.
By Saturday, we will see if the remnants of Cristobal will move over the open Gulf of Mexico. If the storm does redevelop , winds will pick up with occasional showers blowing by from time to time.
The worst of the impacts from Cristobal in the FOX 8 viewing area will likely come Sunday and last into next week. The potential for heavy rainfall is the biggest threat.
Rain may linger into Tuesday before a drier trend develops later next week.
