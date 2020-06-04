City Councilman Jason Williams discusses being under federal investigation; blames local DA and dirty politics

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -City Council President Jason Williams walked out of city hall Thursday afternoon to a phalanx of TV cameras and reporters to address his being under federal investigation related to federal taxes.
Williams insisted he paid the taxes his accountant informed him that he owed and accuses New Orleans District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro of being behind the federal probe.
"So now I find myself in the middle of a tax investigation even though I have filed all of my tax returns and I have not been the subject of a single civil audit and I paid all of the taxes that my account told me to pay. What this really is, is the beginning of Leon Cannizzaro's reelection campaign and the never-ending investigation of a person and not the investigation of a crime,” said Williams.
Williams said his longtime tax preparer feigned being a certified public accountant.
“If a taxpayer commits a crime when their tax preparer makes a mistake then half of America would be in trouble today. I hired someone who misrepresented himself as a CPA for almost 40 years that is under investigation by the IRS,” Williams said.
Williams, a criminal defense attorney, said ever since he made it clear in 2017 that he would run for D.A., he became a target of law enforcement and said Cannizzaro began investigating him. He said he has received threats from what he calls the D.A.’s “henchmen.”
"I know that Leon Cannizzaro must be nervous. I know that Leon Cannizzaro must be desperate because his day and prosecutors like him, their time is up and it is time for him and others like him to move on,” said Williams.
In an obvious reference to the killings of unarmed African Americans in other parts of the country, Williams said at least he is alive to fight what he sees as unfair treatment.
“As uncomfortable as it is for me to be in the crosshairs of law enforcement, I can breathe. I have the opportunity to fight this injustice. Many like me did not have that luxury. George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Brianna Taylor, and so many more,” said Williams.
Cannizzaro released the following statement in response to Williams comments:
“For Councilman Williams to liken his federal tax investigation to our nation’s current painful reckoning over racial inequality and police brutality was shameless even for him. He appears confused by the difference between investigators from the federal government looking into his tax affairs and a local district attorney who has not and lacks the authority to do so.
“Let’s be clear: The councilman’s conduct -- whatever that has entailed -- is solely responsible for drawing the scrutiny of federal FBI and Internal Revenue Service agents. Perhaps one day Councilman Williams will explain why that is, instead of blaming others for his personal legal problems.”
FOX 8 reached out to the tax preparer and his attorney for comment, but so far there has been no response. Williams ended the press conference without taking questions.
