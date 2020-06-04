Cristobal impacts expected Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More typical summertime weather expected on Friday with just a few spotty storms. The breeze will build on Saturday with a few passing showers as Cristobal approaches from the south.
The worst weather will be on Sunday and possibly into Monday depending on the eventual track and strength of the storm. Parts of the FOX 8 viewing area will be impacted by gusty winds, high tides and heavy rainfall. Stay tuned as details about the storm become more clear later on Friday.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.