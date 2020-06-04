French Quarter businesses board up windows amid downtown protest and Cristobal

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some business owners in the French Quarter are boarding up ahead of scheduled protests tomorrow evening.
You can see down St. Peter Street and on the other side of Jackson Square, all the storefronts are boarded up.
"We fear these out of town troublemakers could resort to some of the violence we've seen in Minnesota, and unlike other cities, if we burn places in the quarter, these are historical buildings. We couldn't build back what was here,” Lieutenant Governor of Louisiana Billy Nungesser said.
Business owners we spoke with say they're taking precautions ahead of the protests and storm this weekend.
"We have no fear of the protests. New Orleans people, God bless them, have always been very reserved, if you will and appropriate in their behavior,” the owner of Muriel’s Jackson Square Rick Gratia said.
Businesses boarded up in the French Quarter throughout the pandemic were just coming down, but again, some business owners are putting them back up as they aren’t sure what to expect.
