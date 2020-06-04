Juan’s World: Drew Brees, This Movement, have Stirred my emotions.

Am I surprised that so many of the people that wear number nine jerseys, not just on game day, but everyday in our city and across our great state, were so quick to turn on Brees? No! Because many of those people feel the pain of racial discrimination and systemic injustice everyday in our city. Their pain is what guys like Demario Davis , Cam Jordan, Michael Thomas, Malcolm Jenkins and many others are speaking up against. It’s what they believed Drew Brees was ready to speak up against as well, through taking a knee.