Shelby: Typical Early Summer Finish to Week, Then Eyes Turn to Cristobal

Typical summertime weather will stick around for today and Friday. Spotty storms are possible each afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.
By Saturday, Cristobal will move over the open Gulf of Mexico. Winds will pick up with occasional showers blowing by from time to time.
The worst of the impacts from Cristobal in the FOX 8 viewing area will likely come Sunday and last into next week. The potential for heavy rainfall is the biggest threat.
Rain may linger into Tuesday before a drier trend develops later next week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.