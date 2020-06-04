Some business owners board up ahead of protests in Jackson Square

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Friday night's protest is scheduled to shift to Jackson Square, which has some business owners concerned.
Some owners decided to board up windows ahead of the protests, and to head off any damage from Cristobal.
"With the storm coming as well as the protest, they're doing double insurance, and they are boarding up all the windows and doors for us in case of one or the other or both," Andre Noujaim, the owner of several shoe stores in the French Quarter said.
He said he's had little to no business since reopening his shoe stores.
"We've already lost so much we don't want to lose our merchandise on top of it, whether it be a storm or some sort of riot. we're just protecting what we have left," Noujaim said.
"I started getting calls last night and this morning from business owners and residents in the quarter concerned, and hopefully it's peaceful. Most of the people in New Orleans, in Louisiana have been great," Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser said.
Nungesser said he's glad the protests have been mostly peaceful, and hopes they will stay that way in Jackson Square.
"Hopefully the State Police will get support to be proactive and be out here in force to protect this historical community and square that is so important to the history, the culture and tourism," Nungesser said.
While some business owners are worried, others are preparing to open doors for the first time since the pandemic.
"We actually installed some dividers if you will, some partitions in the dining room to separate some of the best tables along the window, people could still have. Not be next to each other, but still have the partitions between them for safety," Muriel's Jackson Square Owner Rick Gratia said.
He said he's not concerned about the upcoming protests.
"Maybe we’re fortunate being here 20 years, but we’ve never had incidents with windows broken, that sort of thing,
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.