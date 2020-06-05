Authorities searching for driver who fell over Twin Span after crash

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - A multi-vehicle crash on the Twin Span over Lake Pontchartrain sent someone into the water. Crews are still trying to find the driver.
Louisiana State Troopers responded to a crash with injury on Interstate 10 eastbound on the near mile marker 259 in St Tammany Parish on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. A driver that had exited their vehicle from a prior crash fell over the side rail as a result of the impact.
The initial investigation said 47-year-old Louis Picolo was headed eastbound on I-10 in a Chevrolet Cruz when he rear end impacted a Dodge Pickup that was stopped due to a prior crash with a Mercedes Sedan, officers said.
All of the occupants of the Dodge and Mercedes were standing on the shoulder of the bridge at the time of the impact. The impact caused the driver of dodge, that was standing on the shoulder, to go over the bridge rail into the lake.
The identity of the missing driver is unconfirmed. The St. Tammany Sherriff’s Office Marine Division as well as the U.S. Coast Guard are conducting a search of the area for the driver.
Impairment is unknown and Picolo was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash, troopers said.
As part of the ongoing investigation, a blood sample was taken from Picolo that will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for scientific analysis. The crash is still under investigation and any charges will be forwarded to the St Tammany District Attorney’s Office.
