Bruce: Tropical Storm Watches In Effect For All of Southeast LA -The Mississippi Coast

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tropical storm watches are now in effect for the entire FOX8 viewing area. This means tropical storm force conditions of winds 39+mph and higher are expected in the next 48 hours. The remnants of Cristobal have started his north turn towards the Gulf. Most models show the depression regaining tropical storm status by tomorrow. Then is likely to intensify as Cristobal makes his way towards the north central Gulf coast. As of now, it looks like rain and impacts will begin by Saturday night continuing into Monday Morning. Now is the time to pick up items around the house that could be blown around by winds up to 40-50mph and higher gusts.