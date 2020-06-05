Cristobal coming this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Cristobal will continue to move north across the Gulf of Mexico on Saturday. Some gradual strengthening is expected and it will likely be a strong tropical storm by the time it reaches the Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Sunday.
Storm surge and flooding from heavy rains are the two biggest threats. Wind gusts could also cause some power outages across the area especially on Sunday.
The moisture tail from Cristobal could keep the threat of heavy rain over the area into the first part of Monday.
Later next week a much drier weather pattern will take hold. Stay with FOX 8 for the latest information on Cristobal.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.