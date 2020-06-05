Fontainebleau RB Iverson Celestine primed for big offensive numbers in 2020

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Iverson Celestine hit the 1,000-yard rushing mark all three seasons he's been at Fontainebleau. But last year, Celestine showed why he's now an all-purpose back. Racking up nearly 500 yards receiving, hauling in six touchdowns.
“I think I can play every aspect of the game, from running back to slot. You could even move me to wideout in my humble opinion,” said Iverson Celestine.
Celestine holds offers from Virginia, Tulane, and Utah to name a few. Former Covington star, Devin Brumfield, plays for the Utes now, and could have some sway on Celestine come decision time.
“Devin is my cousin actually. I definitely would be comfortable going to Salt Lake City. With him being there, learning from him. It would be a once-in-a-lifetime experience most definitely. We’ll see. I’m grateful for every offer, but it is good to have a Power-5 school. I was the first kid in my class that they offered,” said Celestine.
For now, Celestine has more pressing needs, like getting the Bulldogs back to good. Last season, Fontainebleau finished under .500.
“Not so much getting to the playoffs. We expect to get to the playoffs. Just succeed, and go further than we have. Get to the playoffs,” said Celestine.
Celestine has played at Fontainebleau for only three seasons, but he already holds the record for most rushing yards in a career.
