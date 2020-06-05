Heavy police presence at Hammond Square, one person arrested

HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - There is a heavy police presence at Hammond Square near Target and other stores in the area.
Police responded to a disturbance around noon on Friday. A spokesperson said that one person is in custody. No one has been injured. They’re asking people to avoid the “active situation.”
The outside shopping center is barricaded off, with Hammond Police and Louisiana State Police patrolling the area. A police helicopter is also making circles over the buildings.
Officers appear to be investigating a vehicle in the parking lot.
This is a developing story.
