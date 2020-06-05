Most of Louisiana, except New Orleans, enters Phase 2 Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Friday, most of the Louisiana, except New Orleans, will move into Phase 2 of re-opening.
Several more types of businesses will be able to welcome back customers. Some of those businesses include spas, tattoo parlors, entertainment venues, parks and playgrounds.
Businesses that were allowed to re-open in Phase 1 can expand their capacity from 25 percent occupancy to 50 percent occupancy but with strict social distancing guidelines.
Businesses re-opening in Phase 2 will also have to take measures to make sure customers adhere to social distancing guidelines.
Some business owners say they worry about turning away customers to stay within capacity limits.
“I think a lot of people are taking this more seriously now than they every have before. We’re gonna have hand sanitizing if customers want to use hand sanitizer, washing stations around, so I think the only challenge for us might be the capacity as we grow and move. We hate to turn customers away but we wanna make sure we’re within those guidelines,” says Elizabeth Lawless at Airline Skate Center.
Places of worship, which are already open under Phase 1, will also be allowed to up their capacity to 50 percent of their capacity.
