Shelby: Hot Friday, Then Focus Turns to Cristobal

More typical summertime weather expected today with just a few spotty storms. Otherwise, expect some sunshine with highs near 90. A brisk breeze will build on Saturday with a few passing showers as Cristobal approaches from the south.
The worst weather will be on Sunday and possibly into Monday depending on the eventual track and strength of the storm. Parts of the FOX 8 viewing area will be impacted by gusty winds, high tides and heavy rainfall. Stay tuned as details about the storm become more clear later today.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.