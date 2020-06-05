“They say you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone,” says tattoo shop owner as parlor reopens

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - March 14th, that was the last time Christopher Pertuit of Metairie’s Galactic Tattoo Studio worked.
"I knew I missed this but like this is just being able to get back in and do it feel it again,” Pertuit said. “It just reminds me how much I love tattooing."
Friday, he along with tattoo studios across the state, except Orleans Parish, were able to reopen.
"It just reminds me how much I love tattooing,” he said. “Being able to do this every day for a living, it's a good reminder."
Under Phase Two, Pertuit and other parlor owners, have to follow additional state guidelines. Everyone in the studio must wear a face covering, clients with a fever, will have to reschedule, and they will no longer allow walk-ins. As a result of the latter, Pertuit says his cellphone and the studio phone have been going off since Governor John Bel Edwards announced it could reopen.
"My phone was blowing up and everybody wanted to get in this weekend," Pertuit said. "This weekend is busy."
Friday, he opened an hour earlier to accommodate his first client, Alexandra Terrebonne. She says since the shop closed, it’s given her more time to think about her latest piece, “the design that's going to be put, the tattoo, isn't what I had initially thought,” Terrebonne said. “It's actually better than I envisioned, I think the delay actually worked out in our favor."
Pertuit says he wasn’t sure if he could still give tattoos, worry he may be rusty. He says as soon as he started, he went into his zone.
“They say you don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone,” he said. “It sounds cliché but it’s just a refresher about how much I really enjoy like doing this.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.