Tropical storm, storm surge warnings now in effect

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect from Intracoastal City to the Alabama/Florida border.

Cristobal wind field (Source: FOX 8 Weather)
By Zack Fradella | June 5, 2020 at 9:54 AM CDT - Updated June 5 at 3:44 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As Cristobal crosses the Gulf, the National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for our entire area.

The Tropical Storm Warning goes from Intracoastal City, LA to the Alabama/Florida border including Lake Pontchartrain and the city of New Orleans.

A warning means tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours.

Also, a Storm Surge Warning is in place outside of the levee protection system from Grand Isle, LA to Ocean Springs, MS. This includes the Rigolets and Venetian Isles. Water level rises 2-4 feet above ground level are expected along these coastal areas.

Impacts from Cristobal look to begin along the coast very early Sunday morning before transitioning inland through the day. A landfall is likely Sunday evening near the south-central Louisiana coastline.

