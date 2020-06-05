Tropical storm, storm surge warnings now in effect

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As Cristobal crosses the Gulf, the National Hurricane Center has issued a Tropical Storm Warning for our entire area.
The Tropical Storm Warning goes from Intracoastal City, LA to the Alabama/Florida border including Lake Pontchartrain and the city of New Orleans.
A warning means tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 36 hours.
Also, a Storm Surge Warning is in place outside of the levee protection system from Grand Isle, LA to Ocean Springs, MS. This includes the Rigolets and Venetian Isles. Water level rises 2-4 feet above ground level are expected along these coastal areas.
Impacts from Cristobal look to begin along the coast very early Sunday morning before transitioning inland through the day. A landfall is likely Sunday evening near the south-central Louisiana coastline.
Make sure to go to the FOX 8 Hurricane Page for all of the latest updates on Cristobal.
